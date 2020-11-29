Environment Canada issues warnings for windy conditions along South Coast
Metro Vancouver will see winds kicking up to 80 km/h through Sunday and Monday
Winds could kick up to 80 kilometres an hour along the South Coast on Sunday and Monday, according to Environment Canada, which also issued winter storm warnings for the northwest corner of the province.
Special weather statements for windy conditions were issued Saturday for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, Eastern Vancouver Island, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast and the Southern Gulf Islands.
Environment Canada said damaging winds gusting up to 80 km/h could develop Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning due to a cold front.
A wind warning was also issued for Haida Gwaii as winds there are expected to reach 90 km/h starting Saturday night.
Environment Canada also issued a winter storm warning for the northwest corner of the province, saying strong winds and up to 25 centimetres of snow are expected to accumulate by Sunday morning.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.