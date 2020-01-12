A flurry of weather warnings and special weather statements from Environment Canada are anticipating extreme cold, snow, and wind for much of B.C. on Sunday.

The frigid weather is expected to persist throughout next week, bringing with it temperatures as low as minus 45 in Northern B.C.

Northern region

Environment Canada is warning of extreme cold throughout the majority of Northern B.C., with "bitterly cold arctic air" for several days.

Combined with winds, temperatures could dip to minus 45 degrees.

The warnings are issued by the government agency when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates health risks like frostbite and hypothermia.

Nearly every part of the province is subject to some kind of weather warning or special statement on Sunday. (ECCC Weather British Columbia)

Southern Interior region

The extreme cold warnings extend to northern parts of the Southern Interior like Chilcotin, Cariboo, and 100 Mile.

Meantime, the rest of the region will see a mix of bitterly cold air generating wind chill values of minus 30, wind warnings with gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour, and 10 to 30 centimetres of snow in other areas.

South Coast region

In Metro Vancouver, a snowfall warning is in effect for Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge and the North Shore.

By this afternoon, 5 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall, with another 5 to 10 centimetres on the way this evening.

Snowplows are keeping busy in Vancouver as parts of the Lower Mainland prepare for 5 to 20 cm of snow by this afternoon <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnewsbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCnewsbc</a> <a href="https://t.co/vNqODexNwE">pic.twitter.com/vNqODexNwE</a> —@CoryCorreia

Surrey and Langley are due to receive smaller amounts of snow totalling 2 to 4 centimetres, while warm winds will keep temperatures above freezing in Richmond, Delta, Tswawwassen and Ladner, delivering rain to those regions.

Ferries cancelled

BC Ferries has cancelled a number of sailings between 10:15 a.m. and 6:35 p.m. on Sunday as a result of the weather conditions.

The affected routes are Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen-Duke Point, Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay, and Horseshoe Bay-Langdale.

Click here for a full list of cancellations.

On the North and Central Coast "very strong arctic outflow winds and severely cold wind chill values are expected," according to Environment Canada.

It says temperatures will fall today with wind chill values of minus 20, and persist throughout the upcoming week.

Snow nearing 10 centimetres is also expected for the Sunshine Coast.

Elsewhere on the south coast snowfall and arctic outflow warnings are in place for parts of the Fraser Valley and Whistler, as winds could reach speeds of 80 kilometres per hour leading to wind chill values of minus 20 or lower.

Wind warnings are forecast for Greater Victoria and Howe Sound, with gusts rising up to 70 and 90 kilometres per hour, respectively.