Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Metro Vancouver, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

It says its current weather radar, as of 4:05 p.m. PT, shows a thunderstorm cell near Pitt Meadows.

It says heavy downpours are occurring which can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

The weather forecaster is warning people to stay indoors until the storm passes.