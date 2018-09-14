Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Metro Vancouver
The warning, issued at 4:05 p.m. PT, covers Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.
Weather forecaster warns of potential for flash flooding and water pooling on roads from heavy downpours
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Metro Vancouver, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.
It says its current weather radar, as of 4:05 p.m. PT, shows a thunderstorm cell near Pitt Meadows.
It says heavy downpours are occurring which can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
The weather forecaster is warning people to stay indoors until the storm passes.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.