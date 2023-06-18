Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for several major highways in southwest B.C. — including the Coquihalla, Highway 3 and the Okanagan Connector — warning of wet snow and flurries until Tuesday morning.

The agency says a cold front has lowered snow levels and brought precipitation to the region, with scattered flurries expected at the Pennask Summit of the Okanagan Connector, which runs between Merritt and Kelowna, on Sunday.

On the Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5), wet flurries and rain showers are likely near the Coquihalla Summit and Helmer Lake, as well as on Highway 3's Allison Pass in E. C. Manning Provincial Park.

"Precipitation will become more steady on Monday morning and continue through Tuesday morning," the statement reads.

"The Okanagan Connector will experience wet snow, while the other passes may have a mixture of wet snow and rain, resulting in slippery road surfaces."

The federal forecaster says drivers should drive slower when roads are slippery, and that weather in mountain passes can change abruptly.

In northeast B.C., another special weather statement warns of wildfire smoke and lowered air quality.

Fort St. John is predicted to have up to an Air Quality Health Index rating of 10 out of 10 in places impacted by smoke on Sunday, according to Environment Canada, meaning it poses a high risk to human health.