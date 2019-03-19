New immigration program entices entrepreneurs to Northern B.C. — but is it enough to make them stay?

A new immigration program for Northern B.C. hopes to attract entrepreneurs from around the world to smaller rural communities, but some experts are concerned about whether it's enough to convince them to stay.

The Entrepreneur Immigration Regional Pilot opened mid-March to support entrepreneurs who want to move to B.C. and opens the path to permanent residency.

"The issue is that most people are choosing to come to large cities to make their investment and start businesses," said Sanjay Jeram, who works in the political science department at Simon Fraser University.

The province says the program will help meet smaller communities' economic development needs and encourage investments outside urban areas.

The program helps newcomers start a business and settle into communities that have fewer than 75,000 residents.

Over 30 communities across B.C. have enrolled, including places like Mackenzie, Prince George, Quesnel, Burns Lake, Terrace and Tumbler Ridge.

After two years, the business owners can apply for permanent residency.

Concerns about data

There's a lack of data about where people end up after coming to Canada through programs like this, said Jeram, because of how difficult it can be to track.

He's concerned that, without adequate settlement programs and welcoming initiatives in the communities, there won't be enough to convince new entrepreneurs to stay in the smaller rural communities.

"Once they have a permanent visa and once they are permanent status, then there's really nothing restricting their movement," Jeram told CBC's Daybreak North.

"Beyond just sort of hoping that the process works, there's nothing really you can do."

Checks and balances

The Ministry of Jobs, Trade and Technology says there are steps in place to make sure the newly arrived business owners are fulfilling their part of the bargain, including check-ins and site visits.

For instance, the applicant has to spend at least 75 per cent of their time in the community while establishing their business and meet their investment and job creation agreements.

According to Jeram, there are other things communities can do to help newcomers put down roots and stay as well.

"The development of an extensive settlement network is shown to be the most effective way," Jeram said.

That means everything from offering English language classes, to having a liaison officer to help find a place to live and the right school for children, to helping set up volunteer work and other community engagement opportunities.

"These kinds of things have really been shown to work, because it makes people feel attached and makes them feel part of the community and makes them want to stay," he said.