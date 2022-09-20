Enoki mushrooms recalled in B.C. for 2nd time this month

For the second time in a month, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling Enoki mushrooms for possible Listeria contamination.

In the latest recall, the agency says fresh Enoki mushrooms distributed by Richmond-based Kam Ding Investment Ltd. may be contaminated and is advising anyone in possession of the brand to either throw them out or return them.

It says the product, sold in British Columbia, may have been distributed to other provinces and territories.

The pathogen can cause Listeriosis, a serious infection that is especially risky for newborns, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems or those who are pregnant. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, the CFIA says.

K-Fresh Produce is the second B.C. brand to have a recall of Enoki mushrooms. On Sept. 2, the CFIA recalled Enoki mushrooms distributed by Richmond-based WK Produce.

Enoki mushrooms from Vancouver-based Covic International Trading Inc. were also recalled on July 12.

The inspection agency says there have been no reported illnesses. It says it is conducting a food safety investigation that could lead to the recall of other products and is verifying that the industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

Listeria can thrive in the fridge

Siyun Wang, an associate professor of food engineering safety at UBC, says there is no precise step to eliminate the pathogen from Enoki mushrooms as they're being processed.

"If we're looking at how they're packaged, they usually come in their original bundles, but there is really no further processing step to actually help with removing the pathogens," she said. "It's unlike leafy greens in salad mixes that have been washed with a sanitizer like chlorinated water."

She says Enoki mushrooms are not processed to be ready-to-eat, and Listera can thrive in cold temperatures such as the inside of a refrigerator.

Wang advises food processors to conduct thorough checks. She says they need to ensure the food in processing lines is properly monitored with frequent sanitation and environmental sampling.

"All throughout the entire food supply chain from how it's produced to how the foods are shipped to make sure there is no temperature abuse involved in the process."

She also cites changing consumer habits as a potential factor.

"Nowadays, people actually prefer raw or minimally processed foods for their nutrients and for the taste, but not all of these fresh produce items are necessarily ready to eat."