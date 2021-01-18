B.C. phasing out enhanced driver's licence and ID cards used for land entry into U.S.

The B.C. government says it is phasing out two types of travel identification cards that allowed easier entrance into the United States.

A statement from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General says the enhanced driver's licence and enhanced identification card are being discontinued because other travel documents are more cost effective, remain valid longer and cover air travel.

The cards allowed the holder to enter the U.S. through land crossings or marine ports without needing to present a valid passport, but couldn't be used to travel by air.

The documents haven't been available since last March when ICBC, which manages the program, curtailed numerous services as the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.

The ministry points to Canada's simplified passport application process and 10-year passport option as well as the growing popularity of the NEXUS expedited border control card which covers all methods of entry into the U.S.

B.C.'s enhanced licences and ID cards will be phased out over the next five years ending in September 2025, matching similar phase outs in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba where the cards were offered by those governments.

