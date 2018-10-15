Energy minister's son the first baby in B.C.'s legislative chamber since rule change

Dressed in a dapper suit jacket and bow tie to meet the chamber dress code, baby Zavier Matieschyn made provincial history Monday.

At almost three months old, the son of Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Michelle Mungall is the first baby to grace B.C.'s legislature chamber while it's in session.

Zavier's presence was made possible after the B.C. legislative assembly unanimously voted to change its rules in March 2018 to allow children under the age of two on the floor of the legislature while it's in session, as long as they're accompanied by their parents.

The rule change followed other changes to the legislature made in the last two decades, including adding change tables in the washrooms and allowing for maternity leave.

Mungall walks the legislature hallway with baby Zavier and her husband, Zak Matieschyn. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

Mungall says it's an important step.

"It means that our democratic institutions are becoming more family friendly, that representatives here in the legislature don't have to choose between a parent and being a representative," Mungall said.

Legislative assemblies in Alberta and Australia have introduced similar policies.

With files from Megan Thomas