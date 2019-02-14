B.C.'s energy minister is describing the previous government's long-term contracts with independent power producers as a "$16 billion boondoggle" that's hurting BC Hydro customers.

The morning after the release of a report alleging BC Hydro was pressured to sign overpriced deals with those energy producers, also known as IPPs, the NDP government is crying foul over $3 million in campaign donations from the independent power industry to B.C. Liberal campaign coffers over 12 years.

"This is a $16-billion boondoggle with profits going to friends of the B.C. Liberals. It's outrageous that these deals are costing B.C. families, including seniors on fixed incomes, $200 a year," Energy Minister Michelle Mungall said in a press release.

The report, commissioned by Mungall and prepared by former B.C. Treasury Board director Ken Davidson, says the contracts will cost the average residential BC Hydro customer about $4,000 over the next 20 years.

In the report, Davidson writes that the Liberals manufactured an urgent need for electricity but restricted BC Hydro from producing it, forcing the utility to turn to private producers and sign lengthy contracts at inflated prices.

He recommends all future energy purchases be made at market rates and finds BC Hydro must be allowed to meet supply obligations through a reasonable level of market trading, rather than by generating all electricity within the province.

The NDP government launched a two-phase review of BC Hydro last June, in an effort to identify cost savings at the utility. A government news release says results of the first phase will be announced Thursday.

Davidson's recommendations informed the BC Hydro review.

Mungall says he concluded that the long-term deals forced upon BC Hydro were mainly with run-of-river producers, whose power is primarily available during spring runoff, when B.C. doesn't require it.

Government and BC Hydro staff warned the former Liberal administration against requiring lengthy contracts with independent producers, but the advice was rejected, according to Mungall.