Major crime unit investigates man's death in Enderby, B.C., after alleged assault
RCMP say Dana Prevost, 46, was transported to hospital last Tuesday and died Friday
The RCMP say a homicide investigation into the death of a 46-year-old man from Enderby, B.C., has been taken over by the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.
Police say they were notified by hospital officials shortly before 5 p.m. last Tuesday of a man who was in critical condition after being transported to hospital for medical care that morning.
The RCMP say Dana Prevost of Enderby died Friday in hospital.
In a news release issued Monday, police say major crime investigators were brought in to help in a developing investigation of the alleged aggravated assault because of the "nature and extent" of the man's injuries.
The Mounties say they have released Prevost's name to further their investigation and establish a timeline before his death.
The B.C. Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the death.
