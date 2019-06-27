B.C. city crowned most physically active community in Canada
Enderby tracked almost 2 million activity minutes
The British Columbia city of Enderby has been crowned the most physically active community in Canada in the first annual Participaction challenge.
The victory comes as the city in B.C.'s north Okanagan tracked almost two million activity minutes while hosting events like the Dash n' Splash, a flash mob and the Foam Fest.
In addition to the most active accolade, Enderby takes home the top prize of $150,000, which it plans to spend on recreation infrastructure projects.
There are also five regional winners that won $20,000 each for their efforts: Amqui, Quebec, Gameti, N.W.T., Harvey, N.B., Headingley, Man., and Marathon, Ont.
Elio Antunes, CEO of Participaction, a national non-profit organization, says the two-week challenge was an amazing opportunity to get Canadians moving and show that everything gets better with exercise.
Enderby Mayor Greg McCune says it's been exciting to watch their already lively community band together to encourage, support and engage in the challenge.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.