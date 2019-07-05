Endangered resident killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

They're back!

Southern resident killer whales from all three pods have been spotted by federal researchers.

Scientists with Fisheries and Oceans Canada are celebrating after seeing members of K-pod, L-pod and J-pod off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

A new calf, born to J31 in May, was also seen swimming alongside its mother.

The resident whales were not seen by scientists for an unusually long time prior to last week. They are normally spotted in the Salish Sea near Vancouver throughout June but were seen for the last time in May.

According to a statement from Fisheries and Oceans, researchers encountered four members of L-pod on June 27 off Caramanah Point on the southwest coast of Vancouver Island at the entrance from the Pacific Ocean to the Strait of Juan de Fuca. The same whales were spotted at approximately the same location the following day.

On Sunday, June 30, a large number of J-pod whales, including mom and calf, and K-pod whales were seen near Pachena Lighthouse, also off the southern west coast of the island. Members of L-pod were also identified that day in the same spot.

For more on the future of the Southern Resident Killer Whales ... you'll want to listen to a new CBC British Columbia podcast. "Killers: J pod on the brink" is hosted by Gloria Macarenko. The first episode comes your way July 18. Subscribe from wherever you get your podcasts.