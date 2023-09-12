Prince George homeless encampment demolished amid heavy police presence

Heavy machinery moved through a tent encampment in downtown Prince George Monday morning, demolishing everything that remained after the city issued an eviction notice and then an evacuation order to residents last week.

From tents and tarps to duffel bags and blankets, everything was picked up by heavy machinery by mid-afternoon and thrown in big garbage trucks.

The encampment eviction began Monday at 7 a.m. Advocates say the few people still living there woke up to dozens of uniformed RCMP and bylaw officers surrounding their homes.

Residents of the encampment were told on Aug. 31 that they had nine days to clear out due to fire risks. Advocates say many did not have enough time to properly pack and fear they have lost irreplaceable belongings.

Phillip Fredrikkson says he got a call from a resident of the encampment at 7 a.m. saying RCMP and bylaw officers were at their tents telling them to leave or be arrested. (Kate Partridge/CBC)

"I'm really sad," says Phillip Fredrikkson, a volunteer who spent days over the weekend helping the residents pack. He says there was no co-ordination or support from the city, and just a handful of volunteers showed up to assist.

Katt Cadiuex, executive director of Uniting Northern Drug Users (UNDU), operates a wellness trailer at another encampment in the city, Moccasin Flats.

"We were trying to work with [the city] to get the rest of the valuables out ... We only have so much space," Cadieux said.

The Prince George fire chief issued an evacuation order for the encampment, citing the existence of fire hazards. Advocates say they were not advised on how to dispose of items like propane tanks residents were using to cook and stay warm. (Kate Partridge/CBC)

She says she asked for permission from city staff to retrieve some boxes a resident had packed but not yet picked up. She was told no and watched from across the street as heavy machinery crushed them.

"Baby pictures, memorials... it was the first stuff [that resident] had packed."

Heavy police presence

The operations were overseen by dozens of RCMP officers, including Superintendent Shaun Wright, along with many more bylaw officers in bulletproof vests.

"Police are on scene here to maintain the peace while the city conducts their operation," said Wright.

By mid-afternoon, the encampment had been razed to the ground, leaving just dirt where densely populated tents once stood. (Kate Partridge/CBC)

Three people were arrested for refusing to leave their homes and later released without charges. At least two returned to Millennium Park to find their possessions gone.

CBC News requested an interview with the City of Prince George, but a spokesperson declined.

In a statement, contrary to advocates' claims, the spokesperson said that individuals at the park were given the opportunity to remove personal possessions — and any remaining valuable material from the encampment has been placed on the sidewalk next to the park.

RCMP officers, including Supt. Shaun Wright, watched over the demolition, with bylaw manager Charlotte Peters, left. Wright says the operation was led by the City of Prince George, and RCMP were there to 'keep the peace.' (Kate Partridge/CBC)

Mayor Simon Yu said in the statement that volunteers worked to assist the encampment residents with transporting their possessions and said city staff had done a "very good job" clearing material from the park.

In previous statements, the City of Prince George said the "situation at Millennium Park [had] deteriorated significantly." The city's fire chief had issued an evacuation order for the area, citing hazardous materials and a threat to safety.

In 2022, the City of Prince George was admonished by B.C. Supreme Court Justice Christopher E. Hinkson for destroying an encampment protected by the courts. The city later apologized for the move and the "trauma" it caused.

The city says that Millennium Park will remain closed to the public until further notice.

"The long-term impacts are going to be tents set up in random places ... they're moving into more rural areas. The encampment over by Moccasin Flats is being densified," Fredrikkson said.