B.C.'s natural gas supply could be reduced as much as 50% this winter

FortisBC is warning customers that the gas pipeline explosion earlier this month will reduce natural gas supply between 20 and 50 per cent of normal levels going into the winter.

"The natural gas system will be challenged in times of high demand throughout the winter," a release from the energy company warns.

FortisBC is asking all British Columbians to conserve energy wherever possible.

The news comes after an Enbridge pipeline exploded and caught fire northeast of Prince George on Oct. 9.

Enbridge has said it expects the ruptured 36-inch pipeline to be repaired and in service again by mid-November, but Fortis says both that line and another 30-inch pipeline will only be running at 80 per cent of capacity throughout the winter.

FortisBC said it is working to make more gas available.

"We've worked with TransCanada to maximize output of the Southern Crossing pipeline that feeds into the Interior from Alberta and are actively working with industrial customers to optimize their energy use — keeping them running while minimizing system impacts," said the release.

The energy company said it would also be working to secure more natural gas in the open marketplace.