Vancouver-based choreographers behind TV musical, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies nominated for an Emmy

Two B.C.-based choreographers have been nominated for an Emmy for their work on the musical TV series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies on streaming platform Paramount+.

"What [audiences] don't see is the hours and hours and hours of prep and failed versions of things," said Jeffrey Mortensen, 35, on CBC's On The Coast, adding he's honoured to be recognized alongside choreographer and best friend, Louise Hradsky, 36.

"It's important for the people not making a show to see [industry and award recognition], because then they get a little bit more insight into the amount of work that goes into these shows."

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is based on the musical of the same name by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, set four years before the events of the original Grease.

WATCH | Jeffrey Mortensen, Louise Hradsky on choreographing Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies: B.C.-based choreographers honoured with Emmy nomination Duration 1:48 Louise Hradsky and Jeffrey Mortensen share their experience as lead choreographers on Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies and react to their Emmy nomination.

The show received two Emmy nominations for outstanding choreography in scripted programming, with Hradsky and Mortensen nominated for their routines in the songs Pulling Strings, Hit Me Again and High Rollin', and director Jamal Sims nominated for his choreography of the songs New Cool, Hand Jive and The Boom.

Hradsky and Mortensen also recently won a Leo Award for best choreography in a dramatic series for their work as lead choreographers on the same show.

The Leo Awards is an annual awards ceremony by the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Foundation of British Columbia.

'A standout experience'

Hradsky and Mortensen first met in 2009 during finals week of the second season of So You Think You Can Dance Canada, when both were invited back to episode 23 for making the show's top 40.

Shortly after, Mortensen, who was born and raised in Edmonton, moved to Vancouver and says he quickly became best friends with Hradsky, who moved from Calgary to Vancouver in 2005.

"We started taking dance classes together and connected deeply over our shared artistic visions," said Mortensen, who has also worked as choreographer for the Rocky Horror Picture Show remake, Disney's Zombies 2 and NBC's Zoe's Extraordinary Place.

"I couldn't imagine another person to share this moment with. We often joke that we're the sibling we never knew we needed."

While the duo have been to award shows before, this moment will be unlike any other, Hradsky says.

"This will for sure be a standout experience. We don't really know what we're in for, but we're ready," she said.

"We're proud of our work."

Louise Hradsky and Jeffrey Mortensen received their first award for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies at the Leo Awards — the annual award ceremony by the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Foundation of British Columbia — in early July. (Submitted by Louise Hradsky)

Routines pay homage to original Grease

Sims, who directed Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, was originally the lead choreographer for the TV musical series.

In November 2021, Sims brought on Hradsky and Mortensen as associate choreographers after working with them on the Disney trilogy, Descendents.

"Then [Sims] was bumped up to direct, that's when we got bumped up to lead choreographers … and look what came of it," said Hradsky, who has also worked as a choreographer for Charmed and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and as a dancer for Cirque Du Soleil's Mystère show.

Hradsky says choreographing for Grease started with a script and music for 30 original songs.

In pre-production, she says, they started laying out the bones of what the choreography might look like with a small group of dancers.

"Then it evolves from there. We have to do casting and then we grab our cast when they're not shooting on set to work with them … and then we move it to the set," she said.

Hradsky adds that choreographers have to ensure all elements, including costumes, props and the set, work harmoniously together.

On The Coast 6:59 Two local choreographers have been nominated for an Emmy Award Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies's Jeffrey Mortensen and Louise Hradsky speak with Gloria Macarenko about the show and the major nomination.

Mortensen says their routines pay homage to the original Grease set in the 1950s.

"It's a balance of trying to honour where the show was versus where we could take it well and what happens next," he said.

"There's little things that we snuck in with the dancing. [For example] little scenes where Cha-Cha has her handkerchief and she throws it down before the car race at the raceway."

Hradsky says their Emmy nomination feels bittersweet following news that Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies wasn't renewed for a second season.

"We're riding a high right now. We're bummed that we don't get to experience another round with our cast and crew," she said.

"We know that Paramount+ is shopping the show around [in hopes of someone picking up season two], we're crossing our fingers."