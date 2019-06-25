'She's a rock star': brain-injured woman's dad says Emily Goss recovering

When Emily Goss grabbed a phone from her dad to read emails of support sent to her in hospital last week, her father was overwhelmed with joy after counting more than 70 days since he almost lost his daughter.

Goss, 24, of New Westminster, B.C., was hit by a car driven by an alleged drunk driver on June 16 while visiting London, England. The young woman suffered a devastating brain injury that left her in a coma.

She was flown back to the Royal Columbian Hospital on July 8 by private air ambulance. There, she eventually opened her eyes, but her father, Warren Goss, said she "she still wasn't aware."

Now, though Goss still can't speak, she is becoming more aware of her surroundings, which gives her loved ones more hope, her father said. After reading the emails of support on her dad's phone last week, she appeared to smile, Warren Goss said, adding it looked like a "smirk."

"Knowing that she can at times read and understand is huge. We can build from that," said Goss.

She is now able to stand from a sitting position and get into a wheelchair with little help.

Family members, including her dad, mother Shawna and brother Hayden have been at her hospital bedside. Her partner, Jamie Morris, 28, who she met in the U.K, is now living with her family in B.C..

Emily Goss had plans to study marketing and public relations at the British Columbia Institute of Technology in the fall. (Emily Goss/Facebook)

"She's a rock star. She obviously still has a long way to go but everyday she's just blown us away with her strength," said Warren Goss, who hopes his daughter is soon able to communicate beyond nodding yes and no.

Goss was hit by a car in Colliers Wood a neighbourhood in southwest London in the early morning hours on June 16. At the time, she was on a trip to see friends she'd met years earlier when she lived there.

London police said the driver failed to stop at the scene of the crash but was arrested a short time later on. The investigation is ongoing.

Emily Goss and her boyfriend, Jamie, met while she was living in London on a working visa. (Emily Goss/Facebook)

When Goss was hit, her brain suffered severe blows, her father said. Doctors told him that she has a diffuse axonal injury, a traumatic brain injury that happens when the long-connecting fibres in the brain are sheared, causing some irreparable damage. The brain needs to find new pathways and essentially rewire.

That takes time, but Warren Goss is convinced her progress has been buoyed by the outpouring of support from the community.

The family, including Emily, her dad and grandfather are avid lacrosse players. Emily Goss played for the senior women's Salmonbellies lacrosse team in New Westminster. Her father believes her athletic background has also helped her recover.

He ticks off the days and writes a diary of her progress on a page called We Love Emily. A fundraiser was started to help the family cope with expenses.

"I'm so proud of my girl. I truly believe she's inspiring people with her story," he said.