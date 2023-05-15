2 student artists draw on their heritage for inspiration at Emily Carr showcase

Two student artists at Emily Carr University of Art + Design are celebrating and revisiting their Hong Kong and Filipino heritages in art installations at The Show, a display of works by 350 students from the graduating class of 2023.

Students in all disciplines spend their final year creating a capstone work to be displayed in May to demonstrate their creative skills and growth as artists.

But the medium, theme and message of the works are ultimately up to each individual student.

For artists Cheryl Wong and Khim Mata Hipol, the interaction between their heritages and their lives in Canada both informed and inspired their work.

Wong, who moved to Canada from Hong Kong as a young child, says her installation is a multisensory design that captures memories of her hometown.

She says she recently visited Hong Kong for the first time in a decade and was overwhelmed by the flood of childhood memories of the scents, tastes and sights the trip evoked.

"We've moved away from home, so how do we make ourselves at home in this foreign culture, and how do we celebrate this identity and culture in Western society?"

Her installation, titled Multisensory Design: HK Memories, uses red, white and blue shopping bags commonly used in Hong Kong to weave recreations of the city's geography into a map.

Wong says this connects the work "to the ideas of travel and displacement," as the bags are commonplace yet "iconic" symbols of the city that play an important role in commerce, travel and socializing.

"One of the big things that I personally think of … when I think about Hong Kong is the denseness and ... the idea of organized complexity,"

Wong says the city's density, both of people and geography, is reflected in the tightly woven structure of her physical work.

And there is also a sound and scent component to the installation using white flower oil, which she said is a common remedy for headaches and stomach aches for many Hong Kong families.

"For audiences who have a connection with Hong Kong … I hope this work can remind them of the connections and time and memories that they have for the city," she added.

The exhibition also coincides with Asian Heritage Month.

Reframing stereotypes

The inspirations for Khim Mata Hipol's installation are the people who work around the clock in Emily Carr's buildings.

The Filipino cleaners at the university take centre stage in his photography and tapestry installation.

As a Filipino student at Emily Carr, Hipol says he wanted to connect his parents' work as cleaners to the people who keep the "Western, Euro-centric institution" in order.

"It is a way to live. We treat these people or this cleaning industry as a low service, but yet it has benefits that need to be brought up more."

He says cleaning helps families like his earn a living and is essential to the health and safety of everyone who uses a building.

Khim Mata Hipol said his work at Emily Carr University's graduation showcase is meant to honour and reframe the cleaning work of his family and many Filipino people who work as cleaners at Emily Carr University. (Ali Pitargue/CBC News)

Titled Linis, Mata Hipol's blend of photography and Filipino tapestry weaving, known as "bashan," a Tagalog work for cloth or rag often used as a cleaning material or woven fabric, explores stereotypes around Filipino people working as cleaners.

Linis has also been adopted by many Filipinos who work as cleaners to describe their identity. Hipol says his work investigates how the stereotype influences cleaners at Emily Carr and how present it is in Canada in general.

Hipol wove bahasan cleaning rags in the dimensions of national flags as a way of showing how people should be proud of the work they do. He used to weave smaller fabrics with his grandmother in the Philippines before immigrating to Canada in 2015.

Hipol says photographs of cleaning carts taken directly from Filipino custodians at Emily Carr also showcase the "utilitarian" objects as art worthy of attention and respect.

"It's more reframing the context that cleaning is not something to be ashamed of," said Hipol. "I am proud of it. And we are proud of it."

The Show runs until May 25 at the Emily Carr University campus on Great Northern Way in Vancouver. Admission is free.