Emily Carr University to stay closed another week after suspected arson

Vancouver's Emily Carr University will be closed for another week following a suspicious fire that has left some classrooms and shops unsafe to use.

Police believe Saturday morning's fire might have been deliberately set by someone who broke into the building.

The school was previously expected to open on Wednesday, but officials now say classes won't resume until Oct. 15.

"Unfortunately, we've also learned that many of the classrooms and shops most impacted by the damage are not yet safe to use," a statement from the school says.

No one was hurt in the fire, but fire and water from the sprinkler caused some damage to the research and industry office and the painting and drawing studios on Level 4. The school says very few artworks or personal belongings were damaged.

"We assure you that nothing is more important to us than the safety of our community. We're reviewing our security protocol to see what can be learned from this incident," the statement says.

Most areas of the university will be open by the time classes resume. Any classes missed this week will be made up at the end of the semester in December.