Emily Carr University campus closed until Wednesday after suspected arson

The Vancouver campus of Emily Carr University of Art and Design won't reopen until Wednesday following what police believe was a deliberately set fire.

The blaze was spotted early Saturday morning after a suspected break-in.

A note on the university's website said the fire and effects of the sprinkler system caused limited damage.

Hardest hit areas are the research and industry office and the drawing studios on Level 4, but the university said very few personal items or artworks were affected.

The statement said a further update is expected Tuesday and it's hoped classes will resume Wednesday, "once safe working conditions have been re-established.''

University officials say they are working with Vancouver police to assist the investigation and anyone with information about the suspected break-in and arson is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The university, founded in 1925 and granted university status in 2008, is the only post-secondary institution in B.C. dedicated solely to professional education and learning in the arts, media and design.

Almost 2,000 students are currently enrolled in courses leading to bachelors or masters degrees, while about the same number of full- and part-time students are in the certificate and continuing studies programs.