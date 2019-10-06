Emily Carr University campus closed due to fire damage

Officials at Emily Carr University say the school's campus in Vancouver's east side is closed due to a fire that broke out early Saturday morning.

The school says the fire was fully extinguished and no one was hurt.

ECU campus to remain closed on Sunday, October 6. Learn more: <a href="https://t.co/H6rPglabAA">https://t.co/H6rPglabAA</a> —@EmilyCarrU

There was "limited" damage from the fire according to a release from the school, but also some water damage from the sprinkler system.

The affected areas are the research and industry office and the painting and drawing studios on level 4 of the building at 520 East 1st Ave.

The campus was closed all day Saturday and will remain closed on Sunday to allow restoration crews to clean up the damage.

School officials say they will provide an update about the school reopening by 6 a.m. PT on Monday Oct. 7.

Police investigating

They also say that the Vancouver Police Department is investigating the fire. Inquiries to VPD and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services were not immediately returned to CBC News.

The school says it is working with police to, "assist them in any way we can as they investigate the cause of the fire."