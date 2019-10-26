Emily Carr, Pablo Picasso pieces on display at art auction preview

Art-loving people in Vancouver will have an opportunity this weekend to see renowned pieces by Emily Carr and Pablo Picasso at the Heffel Fine Art Auction House.

Beginning Saturday, 113 works of art from around the world will be previewed in Vancouver, in anticipation of the live auction that will take place in Toronto on Nov. 20.

The pieces on display, at the Granville Street gallery, include a 1941 canvass by Pablo Picasso depicting Dora Maar, a French photographer and painter who was one of his most iconic subjects. That piece is expected to be sold for between $8-10 million, and hasn't been displayed in Canada until now.

A rare piece painted by Emily Carr in 1912, depicting a First Nations village, will also be on display. The piece, called Street, Alert Bay is expected to be sold for around $2-3 million, and is the first major Carr canvas to come to market in years, according to the auction house.

The pieces on display include a 1941 canvass by Pablo Picasso depicting Dora Maar, one of his most iconic subjects. (Provided by Heffel Fine Auction House)

The preview is open to the public and admission is free of charge.

David Heffel, president of the auction house, said that it's a unique opportunity to see these pieces displayed in Canada.

"Canadians have a great chance to see some really spectacular works, many which have never been seen in the public before," he said.