Homicide investigators in Coquitlam following apparent targeted shooting

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a man was "gunned down" in an apparent targeted shooting on Coquitlam on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. PT.

The shooting happened near Hart Street at Henderson Avenue.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said paramedics were called to the area for a potential shooting but did not transport any patients from the area.

I live two houses down from where it happened and no one else was injured. The neighbour who witnessed it just ducked behind a car, very shaken up. Still tons of police here. Me and my 7 year old had just been outside playing. Very scary. —@Just_Lane_

Photos from the scene show a heavy police presence in the area. Police have not yet confirmed if the violence is gang related.

So far this year, 20 homicides and 20 attempted murders have been connected to gang violence, say police, including a recent spate of killings and shootings in public places during daylight hours.