Why you should give someone you love an emergency kit this Christmas

Emergency preparedness officials say if you really want to give a meaningful gift this Christmas to a loved one, get them a kit that will help them survive an earthquake or other emergency such as a house fire.

"Put that under the tree for them and you'll have comfort and they'll have the supplies they need to get through whatever comes their way," said Jackie Kloosterboer, the City of Vancouver's emergency planner.

"It's a fabulous Christmas gift."

For 20 years, Kloosterboer has been working to convince residents in Vancouver to take steps to be prepared for a serious emergency such as a major earthquake, which is expected to happen in the region.

Scientists say there is a one in five chance of a magnitude 7.0 crustal earthquake happening close to Victoria and Vancouver in the next 50 years, which could damage bridges, roads and telecommunication systems.

Kloosterboer says the challenge is to get people to accept that there is a real chance a major earthquake will hit Vancouver, and they may have to cope on their own as emergency crews grapple with the aftermath.

"I think people's lives are so busy that they intend to get prepared but just never quite get to it," she said.

If you’re bored this weekend why don’t you stock up your emergency kit? <a href="https://t.co/ZgjCfExv2M">https://t.co/ZgjCfExv2M</a> <a href="https://t.co/xCl93YAVYl">pic.twitter.com/xCl93YAVYl</a> —@bchydro

Kloosterboer wants people to think about what they will need to survive on their own for at least 72 hours after a disaster.

She recommends coming up with two kits — one that can be grabbed on the way out of their homes, and another larger one that can help people sustain themselves at home in the absence of power, cellphone service or even running water.

Families should also prepare detailed plans about to find each other if they are separated in a disaster. With people together over the holidays, Kloosterboer says it's a good time to discuss it.

"When it comes to preparedness your family, whether it's your immediate family or your extended family — all have to be on the same page," said Kloosterboer.

Several companies in B.C. make emergency kits for purchase.

The province also has instructions on how to build kits and come up with emergency plans.





The City of Vancouver offers free one-hour earthquake preparedness courses at community centres throughout the year. Groups of 15 or more can request a course too.

