British Columbia

Bird strike forces Swoop flight to make emergency landing at Abbotsford airport

A Swoop airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Abbotsford International Airport after a bird strike Tuesday morning.

Passengers and crew loaded off plane safely, spokesperson says

A Swoop Airlines Boeing 737 at John C. Munro International Airport in Hamilton, Ont. A Swoop flight bound for Edmonton was forced to make an emergency landing at Abbotsford International Airport after a bird strike on Tuesday. (Tara Walton/The Canadian Press)

A spokesperson with the City of Abbotsford confirmed the landing and said all passengers and crew were safely loaded off the aircraft by 9:15 a.m. PT. They were escorted back to the terminal.

The 737 Boeing plane was bound for Edmonton and turned back over the Strait of Georgia after about 20 minutes in the air, according to flight trackers.

The airport also confirmed a bird strike in a tweet.

