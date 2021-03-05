2 people taken to hospital after helicopter crash on Bowen Island
B.C. Emergency Health Services says emergency crews are responding to a reported helicopter crash on Bowen Island.
Ground paramedics, air ambulance, Coast Guard members involved in response
Emergency crews are responding to a reported helicopter crash on Bowen Island, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS).
Emergency services received a call of a helicopter down at 9:51 a.m. PT, said Shannon Miller with BCEHS.
"Our critical care paramedics are transporting two patients in serious but stable condition to hospital from Bowen Island," she said.
Ground paramedics, an air ambulance and members of the Coast Guard are involved in the response.
More to come.
