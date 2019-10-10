Young dog found shot and starving in Prince George is on the mend
A young dog is beginning a long recovery after being found injured and emaciated in Prince George, B.C.
SPCA says it took more than a week to catch 3-year-old boxer whose jaw was mangled by gunfire
Alex Schare with the SPCA's north Cariboo district says the three-year-old female boxer was spotted roaming in a rural area.
A gunshot wound had destroyed half the dog's jaw and Schare says it took more than a week to finally catch her.
Now named Luna, the boxer has had emergency reconstructive surgery, while the SPCA launches a cruelty investigation.
The society is also appealing for help in raising the estimated $3,200 needed for Luna's X-rays, surgery, follow-up care and other needs.
Despite everything Luna has endured, Schare says she is doing well.
