Young dog found shot and starving in Prince George is on the mend

A young dog is beginning a long recovery after being found injured and emaciated in Prince George, B.C.

Alex Schare with the SPCA's north Cariboo district says the three-year-old female boxer was spotted roaming in a rural area.

A gunshot wound had destroyed half the dog's jaw and Schare says it took more than a week to finally catch her.

Now named Luna, the boxer has had emergency reconstructive surgery, while the SPCA launches a cruelty investigation.

The society is also appealing for help in raising the estimated $3,200 needed for Luna's X-rays, surgery, follow-up care and other needs.

Despite everything Luna has endured, Schare says she is doing well.