2nd-degree murder charges laid in Port Coquitlam killing

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in Port Coquitlam earlier this month.

Police found Jonathon Shingoose, 36, seriously injured inside a house on the 2300 block of Atkins Avenue around 5:45 a.m. PT on Nov. 4. He later died in hospital.

Elwood Poorman was charged with his death five days later, the Integrated Homicide Investigation team announced Monday.

The investigators said Poorman and Shingoose knew each other and there was no further risk to public safety.

Poorman is due in B.C. Provincial Court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to call Crime Stoppers.