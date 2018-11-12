Skip to Main Content
2nd-degree murder charges laid in Port Coquitlam killing

Elwood Poorman is accused of murdering Jonathon Shingoose on Nov. 4.

IHIT investigators on scene in Port Coquitlam after Jonathan Shingoose, 36, was found inside a house on Atkins Avenue with serious injuries. He later died in hospital. (Tristan Le Rudulier/CBC)

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in Port Coquitlam earlier this month.

Police found Jonathon Shingoose, 36, seriously injured inside a house on the 2300 block of Atkins Avenue around 5:45 a.m. PT on Nov. 4. He later died in hospital.

Elwood Poorman was charged with his death five days later, the Integrated Homicide Investigation team announced Monday.

The investigators said Poorman and Shingoose knew each other and there was no further risk to public safety.

Poorman is due in B.C. Provincial Court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to call Crime Stoppers.

