Elusive otter evades authorities at Chinatown park

The wayward otter who is ravaging the precious koi population at a popular Chinatown park is proving to be a slippery customer.

However, Vancouver Park Board staff are confident capture is imminent after the critter's den and eating lair were discovered near the gazebo.

An otter has moved into the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden in Vancouver. (Sadie Brown/Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden)

"I think we're making pretty good process," said director of park operations Howard Normann. "We know where it's spending the majority of its time ... so we're getting closer to making a relocation."

Normann said in addition to the single humane trap put out Tuesday, another three traps baited with fish oil and chicken have been set in the park, including one right beside the den.

The den and eating lair of the Sun Yat-Sen invader has been discovered near the gazebo. (Vancouver Park Board)

Unfortunately, the otter devastation claimed another victim Tuesday night.

This morning remains of a sixth fish was found near the pond, meaning the otter has now eaten half of the resident adult kois.

The fate of a fish named Madonna — the garden's prized 50-year-old koi — is still unknown because of murky water, according to Sun Yat-Sen communications director Debbie Cheung.

Garden staff are consulting with the Vancouver Aquarium about removing the koi should the otter threat persists.

Wife and I just walking through Chinatown and there's a river otter on Carroll street.

The animal appeared in the garden five days ago, soon after it was spotted on Carroll Street.

If captured, it will be relocated to Stanley Park.