Coroner's inquest into B.C. teen's suspected overdose death begins Monday
Elliot Eurchuk's parents believe he was using street drugs to sleep at night
A coroner's inquest into the death of a 16-year-old Victoria boy from an apparent opioid overdose last year is set to begin Monday.
Elliot Eurchuk's parents have been calling for such an inquiry since shortly after his death at home on April 20, 2018.
In announcing the inquiry, the B.C. Coroners Service said the public has an interest in learning more about Elliot's death.
Elliot's parents described him as a kind and funny athlete, who may have been taking street drugs to help him sleep.
Rachel Staples and Brock Eurchuk said Elliot's drug use began after he was prescribed opioids for surgeries on his jaw and shoulder in 2017. They say they had requested alternative treatments for pain relief.
His parents say they again asked for alternatives to opioids, and for access to his medical records, when he overdosed after leaving the hospital on a day pass. They say they were told Elliot was old enough to make his own medical decisions.
Staples and Eurchuk believe their son started buying street drugs, which were marketed as pharmaceutical-grade pills, in the five-month period between two surgeries, when he experienced chronic and acute pain.
The inquest will review what happened and may result in a jury recommending measures to prevent similar deaths in the future. Coroner's juries do not make findings of legal responsibility.
The inquest is scheduled to begin in Victoria at 9:30 a.m. PT.
With files from the Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.