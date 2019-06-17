Coroner's inquest into B.C. teen's suspected overdose death begins Monday

A coroner's inquest into the death of a 16-year-old Victoria boy from an apparent opioid overdose last year is set to begin Monday.

Elliot Eurchuk's parents have been calling for such an inquiry since shortly after his death at home on April 20, 2018.

In announcing the inquiry, the B.C. Coroners Service said the public has an interest in learning more about Elliot's death.

Elliot's parents described him as a kind and funny athlete, who may have been taking street drugs to help him sleep.

Rachel Staples and Brock Eurchuk said Elliot's drug use began after he was prescribed opioids for surgeries on his jaw and shoulder in 2017. They say they had requested alternative treatments for pain relief.

Rachel Staples and Brock Eurchuk started calling for a coroner's inquest into their son Elliot's death shortly after he died. (Gregor Craigie/CBC)

His parents say they again asked for alternatives to opioids, and for access to his medical records, when he overdosed after leaving the hospital on a day pass. They say they were told Elliot was old enough to make his own medical decisions.

Staples and Eurchuk believe their son started buying street drugs, which were marketed as pharmaceutical-grade pills, in the five-month period between two surgeries, when he experienced chronic and acute pain.

The inquest will review what happened and may result in a jury recommending measures to prevent similar deaths in the future. Coroner's juries do not make findings of legal responsibility.

The inquest is scheduled to begin in Victoria at 9:30 a.m. PT.