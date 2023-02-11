B.C. man fined $15K for killing 2 grizzly bears on his property
Hunter kept bears' heads and paws and buried the carcasses, says Conservation Officer Service
A man living in B.C.'s East Kootenay has been fined more than $15,000 and banned from hunting for 10 years after he shot and killed two bears in his backyard.
In a Facebook post Friday, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said Dax McHarg pleaded guilty to killing a female grizzly and a cub out of season, unlawful possession of dead wildlife, failing to report the accidental killing of wildlife and mischief under $5,000.
The Conservation Officer Service says the incident happened in Elkford on Oct. 3, 2021. It says McHarg removed the heads and paws and buried their carcasses on his property for killing the bears who were accessing unsecured free-range chickens.
The agency says it made the discovery after a wildlife scientist found a severed grizzly bear GPS collar and four tagged grizzly bear ear tips in a remote location near Elkford.
Investigators used the items to track down the bears' last location to McHarg's house.
No electric fencing to protect livestock from wildlife
Fernie-based conservation officer Ryan Gordon says the firearm McHarg used to commit the offence has been forfeited and will be destroyed.
Gordon says there wasn't any electric fencing on McHarg's property to protect the chickens from the bears and other predators.
"All efforts should be made to protect both life, livestock and wildlife," he said.
"That would be night penning, so putting your chickens into a secure building, having electric fencing installed along with proper feeding techniques to limit smells and attractions for bears."
Gordon says the Conservation Officer Service didn't receive any reports of bears accessing the chickens in McHarg's property and asks people to report it to the agency when wildlife enters their propery.
The agency says most of McHarg's fine will go to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.
With files from Corey Bullock
