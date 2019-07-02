Young woman arrested and charged in Kelowna stabbing death of 16-year-old

A young woman has been charged with manslaughter in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Elijah-Iain Beauregard, who died in hospital on June 30 after being stabbed in downtown Kelowna days earlier.

The identity of the 18-year-old is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, as she was a minor at the time of incident.

The young woman was arrested Friday by the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crimes Unit. Kelowna RCMP announced the charge from B.C. Prosecution Services on Saturday.

Elijah-Iain, who went by the nickname Eli, had been living on the streets of Kelowna for about three months before his death, according to his father.

Robyn Beauregard said on Saturday from his home in Rimbey, Alta., that his son and the young woman knew each other.

"It's a little bit celebratory," he said about hearing of the charges. "I'm also looking at it now from the other side, too, right? There's parents on the other side somewhere.

"It doesn't just affect Eli and his family and all of his friends it's ... there's so many more people that are affected by this now."

Beauregard's father, 38, said RCMP went to the grocery store where he works on Friday to tell him about the arrest and charge.

'Streets aren't safe'

For most of his life, Elijah had lived with his father in Alberta, but eventually, in his teens, went to live with his mother, Emily Steele, in B.C.'s southern Interior.

The last time Beauregard spoke with his son, Eli told him he was doing fine on the streets, making his own way. Still, Beauregard offered to bring him back to Alberta the next time he visited, but Eli died before that happened.

Beauregard says he has a shrine for his son in his home — there is also one along the shores of Okanagan Lake.

Beauregard says he and Steele are working to get a bench dedicated to their son at the Penticton skate park.

"I just try to do good in my life and get the word out that streets aren't safe for teens to be nowadays," he said. "It's just not a safe place."

The young woman will appear Monday before the Youth Justice Court in Kelowna.