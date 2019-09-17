Charges possible as RCMP wrap investigation into devastating Elephant Hill wildfire

Mounties have wrapped up their investigation into 2017's massive Elephant Hill wildfire and passed on their findings to Crown for consideration of charges.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet called the 192,000-hectare wildfire one of the largest investigated by police in her memory.

She said it will be up to Crown prosecutors to determine if anyone should be charged in connection with the blaze, and what those charges might be.

"It was a very complex and long investigation that has taken us now over two years to get to this point, and we are committed to working with the B.C. Prosecution Service through that charge assessment process," Shoihet told CBC.

The Elephant Hill wildfire was one of the most destructive in recent B.C. history, levelling more than 120 homes over 76 days. It burned through the Ashcroft, Boston Flats, Loon Lake and Pressy Lake areas of the Interior during a record-breaking season.

RCMP announced in January 2018 that the fire was caused by humans, and asked the public for any tips that might help with their investigation.

Dan McLaughlin, spokesperson for the B.C. Prosecution Service, said he did not have a timeline for when Crown might complete the charge assessment process.