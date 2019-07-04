'It's so insanely unsafe': motorized skateboards and scooters on bike lanes

If you've been using bike lanes in the city, you may have noticed an increase in motorized devices taking up space on Vancouver streets.

It's illegal to use electric skateboards or other low-powered electric-powered devices such as scooters and skates on roads in B.C.

Toby Mitchell works at a shop in Kits called Pacific Boarder. The store doesn't sell the devices, and he says, he's seen riders swerve in and out traffic, into other cyclists.

"I think it's a one-way ticket to people passing away... it's so insanely unsafe," says Mitchell.

Salesperson demonstrates an electric skateboard remote control inside Boarder Labs in Vancouver on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC) (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Motorized devices are regulated by the provincial Motor Vehicles Act. The city regulates the use of park paths and the seawall. Provincial and city regulations prohibit the use of low-powered vehicles such as motorized hover boards, unicycles, scooters, skateboards and segways on all public rights of way.

The exceptions are motorized wheelchairs and electric-assisted bicycles.

Who enforces the law?

The Vancouver Police Department says it prefers to take an educational approach, preferring to use enforcement as a last resort.

"We typically don't make it a priority to target and ticket people using these devices for recreational purposes, unless they do so recklessly or in a manner than endangers the public," says Vancouver Police Const. Steve Addison.

David Hay, a lawyer who specializes in bike-related cases says the law is not clear cut when it comes to enforcement.

"The law is highly ambiguous... that specific breach of riding in a bike lane, on something that is not a bicycle does not seem to have an associated enforcement provision," says Hay.

The City of Vancouver says it's waiting for direction from the province before trying to regulate the devices on its own.

Meanwhile, Mitchell says with e-skates capable of reaching speeds of up to 30 kilometres per hour, people who buy them underestimate the skill it takes to ride safely.

Graham Peat, co-owner of Boarder Labs, holds an electric skateboard inside his store on West 4th in Vancouver on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC) (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

"It takes years sometimes to get the stability and the balance... just getting used to how it works especially when you're going down a hill at a fast speed," says Mitchell.

"If they don't know how to stop their board ... or if they drop the [thing] that controls the speed ... the whole idea doesn't make sense," says Mitchell.

Graham Peat is the co-owner of Boarder Labs, one of the few brick and mortar shops in the city that sells e-skates.

Peat says the city must acknowledge there is a demand for these devices. He says he always encourages people to wear safety gear when they ride.

"We're trying to do our part to tell people to be responsible ... It would be ideal if the city and the province would recognize them as another form of green transportation."