Electronic message boards along Trans-Canada highway stolen near Kamloops
Someone is stealing solar panels from electronic message boards along the Trans Canada Highway and RCMP want to find the culprits.
Kamloops RCMP say one theft occurred on April 30 and the 2nd happened last Thursday
Someone is stealing solar panels from electronic message boards along the Trans Canada Highway and RCMP want to find the culprits.
Kamloops Mounties say one theft occurred on April 30 and the second happened last Thursday.
Both occurred around Cherry Creek, west of Kamloops, where crews are replacing bridges damaged by flooding last year. Cpl Jodie Shelkie says the Thursday incident happened in broad daylight — sometime between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. PT.
She says the message boards are key to traffic safety through construction zones, and police want to speak to anyone who may have dashcam video that could identify a vehicle or suspect.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.