Electronic message boards along Trans-Canada highway stolen near Kamloops

Someone is stealing solar panels from electronic message boards along the Trans Canada Highway and RCMP want to find the culprits.

Kamloops Mounties say one theft occurred on April 30 and the second happened last Thursday.

Both occurred around Cherry Creek, west of Kamloops, where crews are replacing bridges damaged by flooding last year. Cpl Jodie Shelkie says the Thursday incident happened in broad daylight — sometime between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. PT.

She says the message boards are key to traffic safety through construction zones, and police want to speak to anyone who may have dashcam video that could identify a vehicle or suspect.