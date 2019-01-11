Why you're going to see more fees for electric vehicle charging

So you're enjoying your electric vehicle. It's pretty quiet, right? Cheap to drive around?

Have you enjoyed some of those choice spots reserved for EVs, right in the best part of the parking lot?

Perhaps you've delighted in knowing your car is powering up for free, while you go about your business, get some shopping done, or grab a bite to eat.

Well, those free power days may soon be over.

If you live, work, or travel in the City of North Vancouver, for example, you'll be facing fees at the five city-owned charging stations starting April 2.

Here's why:

1. The era of early adoption has passed

When officials started installing EV charging stations a few years ago, it was a bold step toward an uncertain future.

There was a broad awareness that zero-emission vehicles could help reduce the greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change, but there was a problem — why would someone buy an EV if there wasn't anywhere to charge it? Why build infrastructure if there were few cars on the road to use it?

Someone had to make the first step, and governments — along with crown corporations like BC Hydro — took that step.

In the City of North Vancouver, stations were introduced back in 2013.

"We've had them free for a while to increase and encourage adoption," said Larisa Lensink, environmental sustainability specialist with the city.

But, following other municipalities in the region, North Vancouver is moving away from free charging. In Burnaby, a pilot project is getting started to increase the number of charging stations, but city staff has recommended those stations come with fees.

2. More cars than charging stations

A little more than three years ago, there were fewer that 2,000 EVs on B.C. roads. Now, according to Matthew Klippenstein, an advisor with the non-profit program PlugIn BC, there are about 20,000.

Klippenstein says with about 1,700 charging stations in the province, there's a need to encourage EV drivers not to occupy charging stations longer than necessary.

"Fellow EV drivers should see [the addition of fees] as a positive," he said. "Right now, when charging is free, anyone will take that spot, even if they happen to have a long-range electric vehicle with plenty of range on it."

A screen capture from PlugShare.com — an app that helps EV drivers find charging stations — shows many of the locations around Metro Vancouver where people can plug in. (PlugShare)

Klippenstein said that adding a fee will help influence parking decisions, making actual need a factor, rather than simple convenience.

Lensink agrees, saying that encouraging turnover in North Vancouver is part of the city's decision. City data shows EVs plugged in to stations are actually fully charged 20 per cent of the time, she says.

At the city stations that aren't DC fast charging, the $1 or $2 per hour fees will only be in effect between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

3. Infrastructure comes with a cost

Municipalities and others setting up charging stations bear a cost. According to Klippenstein, businesses may be willing to offer free charging to help attract customers, but cities need to recuperate the cost.

"If cities, if other installers of charging stations can earn back their costs, they will be more likely to install more charging stations, making them more available," he said, adding that should mean better access to the infrastructure for EV drivers.

4. Regulations have changed

Municipalities weren't restricted by the Utilities Commission Act when it comes to EV charging fees — they had an exemption. But until last week, there was a rule prohibiting third parties from reselling electricity. That's been lifted.

What does that mean? It means businesses can set up EV charging stations and ask you to pay a fee of their choice when you roll up in search of a top-up.

