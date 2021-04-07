Electric vehicles selling in record numbers in B.C., province says

Electric vehicles are selling in record numbers in British Columbia, the provincial government says.

More than 54,000 light-duty electric vehicles were registered in B.C. last year — the highest reported uptake rate in North America, Energy Minister Bruce Ralston says, making the province a leader in the industry.

B.C.'s annual zero-emission vehicle report says residents are also adopting electric technology in less traditional ways, including motorcycles and cargo e-bikes, spurred by a vehicle incentive program.

The report tracks B.C.'s progress for its zero-emission vehicle targets, and says the province is on track to exceed the 2025 targets with light-duty electric vehicle sales representing 9.4 per cent of all such vehicle sales last year.

The Zero-Emission Vehicles Act requires vehicle makers to meet increasing annual levels of electric vehicle sales of 10 per cent by 2025, 30 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2040.