Voting period for electoral reform referendum extended
The voting period for the 2018 Referendum on Electoral Reform has been extended.
Elections BC will now accept completed voting packages until 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.
"We have worked closely with Canada Post to understand the full impact of rotating strikes on the referendum process," said chief electoral officer Anton Boegman in a statement.
The deadline to request a voting package remains midnight Friday.
