Voting period for electoral reform referendum extended

Elections BC will now accept completed voting packages until 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.

The voting period for the electoral reform referendum in B.C. has been extended to Dec. 7. (Elections BC)

The voting period for the 2018 Referendum on Electoral Reform has been extended.

Elections BC will now accept completed voting packages until 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.

"We have worked closely with Canada Post to understand the full impact of rotating strikes on the referendum process," said chief electoral officer Anton Boegman in a statement.

The deadline to request a voting package remains midnight Friday.

