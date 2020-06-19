B.C. providing update on plans for renewing elective surgeries

Health officials in B.C. are providing an update Tuesday on plans for renewing surgeries in the province, more than two months after announcing procedures cancelled in the spring were being rescheduled.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Michael Marchbank, former CEO of Fraser Health, are set to speak in Victoria at noon PT. CBC News will livestream the news conference.

Dix said in May it could take up to two years to address a backlog of more than 30,000 procedures postponed or not scheduled at all during the peak of restrictions to address the pandemic.

Those patients joined or remained on a pre-existing wait-list, bringing the total number of patients waiting for surgery in B.C. to 93,000.

The province stopped all elective surgeries in mid-March to slow the spread of the coronavirus and free up hospital beds in case there was a rush of COVID-19 patients.

A five-step plan released May 7 said the government intends to hire more staff such as surgeons, nurses and anesthesiologists, including every one of the 1,550 nurses graduating from nursing school in B.C. this year, to help work through the backlog.

Officials also plan to expedite training, open new and unused spaces, turn to private clinics and ask surgeons to work longer hours over the next four months — including on weekends and through the summer.