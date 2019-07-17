Elections BC fines Comox man for his full-page ad against proportional representation

Elections BC has fined a Comox man for taking out a full-page newspaper ad against proportional representation, despite not registering as a third party advertiser during the electoral reform referendum.

According to an Elections BC investigator, Kevin Anderson paid for a full-page advertisement in the Nov.15, 2018 issue of the Comox Valley Record titled My Point of View.

The ad supported first-past-the-post and opposed proportional representation during B.C.'s electoral reform referendum.

The referendum between the two systems took place by mail-in ballot between Oct. 22 and Dec. 7, 2018. The results of the referendum were released Dec. 20. British Columbians voted overwhelmingly to keep the first-past-the post system rather than switch to proportional representation.

B.C.'s electoral referendum took place by mail-in ballot between Oct. 22 and Dec. 7, 2018. (Elections BC)

Elections BC says Anderson did not register as a third party advertiser during the referendum and was therefore ineligible to purchase the advertisement. This registration process is meant to ensure transparency and make it clear who sponsored what and how they are trying to influence a particular outcome.

Anderson's fine has been set at $1,000 based on a number of factors.

Elections BC says while his behaviour was "not minimal in cost," it wasn't "egregious," noting he had identified himself as the advertiser and included a contact email. It said Anderson appeared to be working as an individual and not part of an organization, and his advertisement was an isolated incident.

On the other hand, Elections BC pointed out he had not co-operated with the investigation and seemed to actively avoid contact with Elections BC.

Anderson has one month to pay the penalty or enter a payment agreement.