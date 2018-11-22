If you haven't voted in B.C.'s electoral reform referendum yet, there's still a chance you may get more time to do so.

Elections BC says the postal ballot hasn't yet been affected by rotating strikes at Canada Post — but it could extend the deadline if it decides any potential backlog in mail is having an effect on the voting process.

"Once we make that decision we will communicate what that decision is to voters and the public immediately," said Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman.

As of Nov. 21, Elections BC has received an estimated 810,000 voting packages, about 25 per cent of those eligible to vote.

Anton Boegman, chief electoral officer with Elections BC, says they're monitoring the Canada Post worker strike carefully with regards to B.C.'s referendum on electoral reform. (CBC)

Boegman says that before a decision is made, Elections BC needs to fully understand the impact the strike is having on packages that have already been put in the mail.

Early Thursday, Labour Minister Patty Hajdu tabled a bill to force Canada Post employees back to work, while urging both sides to negotiate a deal. But even if staff go back to work, there will likely be a backlog in deliveries.

"The system is working, voting packages are getting through," Boegman said.

"We're receiving 70,000 to 80,000 packages a day over the last several days. If a voter marks their ballot today and puts it in the mail, we will receive it by the deadline."

The current deadline for ballots to be received is Friday, Nov. 30 by 4:30 p.m. PT.

You can either send it by mail or deliver it in person to a Referendum Service Office.

There's a list of those locations on Elections BC's website.

If you've misplaced your voting package, or have yet to receive it, you can request one before midnight Nov. 23.