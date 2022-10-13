CBC hosts Anita Bathe and Stephen Quinn will be joined by Municipal Affairs Reporter Justin McElroy and guest panelists for an evening of municipal elections coverage.

A six-way race for mayor in Prince George will lead a night of change across cities in central and northern B.C., where few incumbents have chosen to run again.

It's almost the exact opposite of the situation in 2018, when the races for mayor in the region were largely predetermined due to a lack of competition taking on the people holding the job.

This time around, mayors in Prince George, Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Terrace and Prince Rupert — most of whom had served two terms or more — all announced they would not be seeking re-election.

That's opened the door for change in a region that is facing challenges traditionally associated with larger metro centres, in particular the growth of homeless camps, open drug use and a rise in the cost of housing.

CBC News will be breaking down races across the province with live results and regional coverage.

Results will be added as they become available. For official results, or results not included here, visit your local government website or CivicInfo B.C.

Prince George and the central Interior

With Lyn Hall leaving the Prince George mayor's office after two terms, an unusually high number of people are hoping to step into the position — but only one has previous local government experience.

Terri McConnachie, coming off two terms as a councillor, is largely running on her record of the past seven years, pointing to the rise of new multi-family developments and focusing on the need for more seniors' housing in the years ahead as the city's population ages.

Joining her in the race is Roy Stewart, a lawyer and former school board trustee who has campaigned on his history of volunteerism in the community, particularly his role in the campaigns to create the University of Northern British Columbia and the Northern Medical Program, which trains doctors in the region.

Also in the race are Adam Hyatt, an accounts manager campaigning to "cut the fat" at city hall; Simon Yu, an engineer who has promised to build emergency shelters should he be elected; Lisa Mitchell, a former legal assistant who wants to take a "tough love" approach to social issues in the community; and Christopher Wood, a film and video-game studio owner who ran for council in 2018 and was not elected.

On council, there are a total of 20 candidates competing for eight seats.

From left, Christopher Wood, Lisa Mitchell, Simon Yu, Terri McConnachie, Roy Stewart and Adam Hyatt are running to be mayor of Prince George. (Nadia Mansour/CBC)

In Quesnel, Bob Simpson is one of the few incumbent mayors in the region hoping to return to the job. He is being challenged by Coun. Ron Paull, as well as David Schile and Brian Waters, neither of whom have previous government experience. The city also has 12 people running for six council positions, including five incumbents.

Vanderhoof will also be getting a new mayor, with three people competing for the job after Gary Thiessen decided not to run again.

Northwest

After serving a single term as mayor of Prince Rupert, Lee Brain has opted not to run again. Four people are hoping to replace him, including Herb Pond, who was mayor of the North Coast city from 2002 to 2008.

The other mayoral hopefuls are Stephen Fitzpatrick, Jason Hoang and Chrystopher Thompson.

Eight people are running for six council positions in Prince Rupert, including five incumbents.

In Terrace, former councillor Sean Bujtas has been acclaimed to office after running unopposed for mayor.

Fifteen people are running for six council positions, including four incumbents.

Northeast

The largest city in B.C.'s Peace region will also see new leadership, with Lori Ackerman leaving Fort St. John city hall, having decided not to run again after serving 11 years as mayor and another 17 as a councillor.

Lilia Hansen will be replacing Lori Ackerman as mayor, after beating out two other contenders and receiving about 65 percent of the vote. Hansen was the only candidate with experience holding elected office, having served as a councillor since 2017.

The rest of Fort St John's city council will stay the same, with Sarah MacDougall filling Hansen's seat.

Dawson Creek is also getting a new mayor, with Dale Bumstead choosing to leave the job after two terms. Darcy Dober and Shaely Wilbur, both previous city councillors, are in a two-way race to replace him.

On council there are 11 people running for six positions, including three incumbents.

Eyes will also be on Pouce Coupe, where incumbent mayor Lorraine Michetti — who came under fire for social media posts comparing gun owners to Holocaust victims — is running for re-election despite several regional leaders, First Nations and her own council calling on her to step down.