Elections B.C. aims to have electoral reform ballots counted before Christmas

Elections BC says it has processed half of the mail-in electoral reform referendum ballots and hopes to have the entire process complete by Dec. 21.

As of 8:20 a.m. PT Dec. 10, over 1.3 million packages had been received, which reflects an approximately 41 per cent return rate. This number does not include packages received by Canada Post but not yet transferred to Elections BC.

It also excludes late packages received after the voting deadline, Dec. 7.

Ballots from B.C.'s electoral reform referendum are fed into a counting machine in Victoria, B.C., on Dec. 11, 2018. (Michael McArthur/CBC)

B.C.'s electoral reform referendum asked voters whether they would prefer to keep the existing first-past-the-post system or move to a form of proportional representation.