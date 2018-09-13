Skip to Main Content
Election Cycle: Shauna Sylvester explains aims to ease housing crisis, homelessness
Stephen Quinn chats to the mayoral candidate about Vancouver's housing supply and demand, homelessness and the challenges of running as a female, independent candidate.

The Early Edition host Stephen Quinn bikes and chats with a different mayoral candidate each week

CBC News ·
Independent mayoral candidate Shauna Sylvester and The Early Edition’s host Stephen Quinn ride from Kitsilano to Point Grey, talking politics. (CBC)

Vancouver's municipal election is a little more than a month away and the field of candidates is crowded — regardless of whether the ruling Vision Vancouver party decides to run anyone or not.

Every week until the vote on Oct. 20, The Early Edition host Stephen Quinn will saddle up for a bike ride with a different mayoral candidate to get to know them, and their policies, a little better.

For the second episode, he met up with independent candidate Shauna Sylvester for a ride from Kitsilano to Point Grey.

Watch them chat about Vancouver's housing supply and demand, homelessness and the challenges of running as a female, independent candidate:

Join CBC Radio Early Edition host Stephen Quinn and independent mayoral candidate Shauna Sylvester on a bike ride though Vancouver's West Side. 2:57

With files from The Early Edition.

