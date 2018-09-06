Election Cycle
NPA mayoral candidate Ken Sim peddles policies while pedalling through East Van
It’s election season and, after nearly a decade with Gregor Robertson, Vancouver will soon have a new mayor.
The Early Edition host Stephen Quinn cycles and chats with a different mayoral candidate each week
And a lot of people are vying for the job.
Every week until the vote on Oct. 20, The Early Edition host Stephen Quinn will saddle up for an Election Cycle with a different mayoral candidate to get to know the candidates a little better.
For the first episode, he met up with NPA candidate Ken Sim for a ride through the streets of East Vancouver and a chat about density, community and bike lanes.
With files from The Early Edition
