NPA mayoral candidate Ken Sim peddles policies while pedalling through East Van

It's election season and, after nearly a decade with Gregor Robertson, Vancouver will soon have a new mayor.

And a lot of people are vying for the job.

Every week until the vote on Oct. 20, The Early Edition host Stephen Quinn will saddle up for an Election Cycle with a different mayoral candidate to get to know the candidates a little better.

For the first episode, he met up with NPA candidate Ken Sim for a ride through the streets of East Vancouver and a chat about density, community and bike lanes.

With files from The Early Edition

Read more from CBC British Columbia