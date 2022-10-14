CBC hosts Anita Bathe and Stephen Quinn will be joined by Municipal Affairs Reporter Justin McElroy and guest panelists for an evening of municipal elections coverage.

There are few places in B.C. that have felt the housing crisis more acutely than Vancouver Island and the Capital Regional District in and around Victoria.

From university students living in vans to a frustrated resident building a houseboat out of recycling bins and road signs, the lack of places to live has been making headlines over the past four years.

So it's not surprising that housing issues have been front and centre in the region's election races, from bigger cities like Saanich to smaller centres like Courtenay.

CBC News will be breaking down races across the province with live results and regional coverage.

Results will be added as they become available. For official results, or results not included here, visit your local government website or CivicInfo B.C.

Victoria

In the province's capital, two-term mayor Lisa Helps is not running again and the race to replace her is crowded: Eight people in total, including sitting councillors Stephen Andrew and Marianne Alto, as well as Lyall Atkinson, Rafael Fuentes, Rod Graham, David Johnston, Brenda Marshall and Michelle Wiboltt.

A key issue in the race is how mayoral and council candidates would vote on the Missing Middle Housing Initiative, a contentious plan to rezone all single-family properties to allow for multi-family add-ons, something the next set of city leaders will make a decision on early in their term.

Aside from the eight mayoral candidates, voters in Victoria are also choosing from 37 candidates for eight council positions. Ben Isitt is the only incumbent running for council.

Saanich

Vancouver Island's largest municipality is the District of Saanich, where incumbent mayor Fred Haynes is running against Dean Murdock, a former three-term councillor. Aside from housing, road safety and the possibility of amalgamating with other municipalities are top of mind in the race.

On council, there are eight positions and 22 people running, including six incumbents.

Langford

In 2018, incumbent Stewart Young handily won the race for mayor of Langford, receiving over 82 per cent of the vote despite very little campaigning.

But this time around, Young — seeking his tenth term in office after first being elected in 1992 — is putting up more of a battle, starting by running as part of the Community First Langford slate, which also includes four incumbents and two newcomers running for six council positions. The incumbents are Matt Sahlstrom, Lanny Seaton, Norma Stewart and Roger Wade.

Young is being challenged by independent Scott Goodmanson in the race for mayor, while the Community First Langford slate is being challenged by five newcomers running for council under the banner Langford Now.

Three independents round out the council race, including incumbents Denise Blackwell and Lillian Szpak.

Nanaimo

After winning with three times the votes of his closest competitor in 2018, former MLA and incumbent mayor Leonard Krog is once again running for the mayor's job in Nanaimo, where he is being challenged by Tasha Brown, Brunie Brunie, and Agnes Provost.

Twenty-nine people are running for eight council positions, including seven incumbents.

Courtenay

It's a three-way race for mayor in Courtenay, with incumbent Bob Wells running against former two-term councillor Erik Eriksson and newcomer Aaron Dowker.

In the race for council there are 15 candidates running for six positions, including five incumbents.