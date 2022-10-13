Two cities in the Fraser Valley will have new mayors on Saturday after incumbents decided not to run.

After the Township of Langley's longtime mayor, Jack Froese, announced he was retiring at the end of his second four-year term, two current city councillors, one former councillor and a former provincial politician all declared their candidacy for his seat.

The biggest name among them is Rich Coleman, who served as an MLA from 1996 until 2020, having held several high-profile positions, including cabinet minister, deputy premier and leader of the opposition.

Coun. Eric Woodward is also running for the mayor's position, along with two independent mayoral candidates: two-term current councillor Blair Whitmarsh and former two-term councillor Michelle Sparrow, who was defeated in 2018.

Elsewhere in the region, Abbotsford will be electing a new mayor as incumbent Henry Braun has opted not to seek re-election, while incumbents in Chilliwack, Maple Ridge, Langley City and Mission hope to hold on to their positions.

Meanwhile, in the City of Langley, incumbent Val van den Broek is being challenged by Nathan Pachal, who received the most votes of anyone running for council in 2018.

Abbotsford and Chilliwack

After first being elected to the job in 2018, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun is not running again this year, telling CBC that "four years is a long time when you're 72 years old."

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun is not running for re-election. (Dillon Hodgin/CBC)

As B.C.'s fifth-largest municipality, Abbotsford is still recovering from major flooding that devastated the region in late 2021, with cost estimates for upgrades to dikes and other infrastructure being measured in the billions.

Two-term councillor Ross Siemens is running to replace Braun, as are newcomers Paul Pellikaan and Manjt Sohi.

In Chilliwack, Ken Popove, who narrowly won the race for mayor in 2018, is running against Ian Carmichael. On council, 12 people are running for six positions, including five incumbents.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Two political parties are dominating the race for mayor and council in Maple Ridge, with incumbent mayor Mike Morden leading the Maple Ridge First party while former MP Dan Ruimy is leading a Better Maple Ridge.

Former two-term councillor Corisa Bell is also in the race for mayor, as are Darleen Bernard and Jacques Blackstone.

In neighbouring Pitt Meadows, Nicole MacDonald has been acclaimed as mayor after previously serving on council. Eleven people are running for six council positions, including four incumbents.

Mission

Incumbent Paul Horn is running for mayor against two people: Kenny Braich and Dustin Hiles, an opera singer and anti-abortion activist who has been endorsed by former premier Christy Clark and the Campaign Life Coalition.