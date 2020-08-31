Elderly woman struck, seriously injured while walking in Kerrisdale crosswalk, Vancouver police say

Vancouver police are looking for witnesses after an elderly woman was struck by a car while using a marked crosswalk in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood on the weekend.

A police statement Monday said the incident took place just before 2 p.m. PT Saturday.

The woman, 80, was crossing at West 41st Avenue and Elm Street when a westbound car struck her.

She was rushed to hospital with serious injuries where she remains, the statement said.

"We have limited information on how the accident happened and would like anyone with dashcam video of the incident or any witnesses to come forward," Sgt. Aaron Roed said.

The driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with police, Roed said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the accident or who has dashcam video is asked to contact the Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.