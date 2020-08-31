Elderly woman struck, seriously injured while walking in Kerrisdale crosswalk, Vancouver police say
Police say not much known about accident's cause, asking public for dashcam video
Vancouver police are looking for witnesses after an elderly woman was struck by a car while using a marked crosswalk in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood on the weekend.
A police statement Monday said the incident took place just before 2 p.m. PT Saturday.
The woman, 80, was crossing at West 41st Avenue and Elm Street when a westbound car struck her.
She was rushed to hospital with serious injuries where she remains, the statement said.
"We have limited information on how the accident happened and would like anyone with dashcam video of the incident or any witnesses to come forward," Sgt. Aaron Roed said.
The driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with police, Roed said.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the accident or who has dashcam video is asked to contact the Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.