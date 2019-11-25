Elderly woman found dead in Surrey house fire

An elderly woman has been found dead at the scene of a large house fire in Surrey this morning.

Crews were called out to the 9900-block of 135A Street at 10:35 a.m. PT, according to Assistant Chief David Burns of the Surrey Fire Service.

"They encountered heavy fire on arrival," said Burns. "They knocked the fire down from the outside, entered the building to do a search and did find an elderly female on the second floor of the building."

The woman was declared dead at the scene.

Burns said the cause of the fire was unknown and that investigators and the RCMP will be looking into it.

The B.C. Coroners Service has also been notified.