Elderly woman dead, 4 taken to hospital after Coquihalla crash

RCMP say a woman in her 70s is dead after a single vehicle rollover crash Saturday on Highway 5 between Merritt and Hope, B.C.

Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the crash that happened at about 8:30 a.m. south of the Portia Brake Check.

Responders arrived to find a damaged Mazda CX-9 rolled on its side. O'Donaghey said in a release that two adults and two children in the same vehicle as the woman who died were injured and taken to hospital.

The elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene, said the release.

Both injured adults were taken by air to hospital in serious condition where they underwent emergency surgery, according to O'Donaghey.

Police said one of the two children was transported by air to B.C. Children's Hospital in critical condition. The other child was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses sought

Investigators have not released the identities or ages of the people involved in the crash.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage to contact B.C. Highway Patrol Chilliwack at 604-702-4039.

According to DriveBC, the crash shut down traffic in both directions Saturday morning. Southbound lanes remained closed until mid-afternoon, but all lanes have since reopened.