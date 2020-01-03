Woman in hospital after being hit by up to 2 vehicles
Vancouver police say the woman was struck around 7 a.m. Friday.
The 65-year-old is in serious condition
An elderly woman is in serious condition after she was struck by at least one vehicle and possible another, according to police.
The 65-year-old woman was in the area of Victoria Drive and 43rd Avenue around 7 a.m. when she was hit.
It's unclear whether the woman was in a marked crosswalk when she was struck.
She was transported to hospital where she remains in serious condition.
Police say both drivers remained on scene and are co-operating with police.
An investigation into the incident is currently underway.
